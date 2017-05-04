I’d forgotten how much I love this challenge! The daily prompts can initially seem a little daunting but it’s really good to fill a page a day. Here are days 2-4.
8 thoughts on “EDM 2017 Days 2-4”
Nice work! For a moment it looked like my kitchen! 😅
These are very pretty? What challenge are you talking about? 😅
See the previous post! https://tabsketchbook.wordpress.com/2017/05/01/every-day-in-may-2017/
Thanks for the link! 😊
Luv that shampoo bottle. And your kitchen. 🙋
Wow your sketches are beautiful with the colors
I LIKE the hairspray, the cooker and kettle, so MUCH!
What would Roy say if he was still alive!?
Xxx
I hope he would think I had improved a bit. 😊
