EDM 2017 Days 2-4

I’d forgotten how much I love this challenge! The daily prompts can initially seem a little daunting but it’s really good to fill a page a day. Here are days 2-4.

Portable emergency hair fix
My kitchen cooker (also featuring kettle and toaster)
May the (artistic) force be with you!
