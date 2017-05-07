May 7, 2017May 7, 2017 EDM 2017 Days 5-6 The next two sketches…day 7 will get a post all to itself! Our Kiwi wheels, the classic Subaru Legacy! A nice red onion. It went into a Moroccan lamb casserole that evening. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “EDM 2017 Days 5-6”
Excellent sketching! I particularly like the oniuon. When you get a minute, ask Google to show you Luis Melendez’s bodegones paintings. He is an 18th century Spanish master of still life. Great tonal modelling and wonderfully naturalistic.
Never realized how cool it is to draw the inside of an onion. I will be painting it today and ca.me up with this awesome quote. Keep your body healthy
oh you are clebber!
