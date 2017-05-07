EDM 2017 Days 5-6

The next two sketches…day 7 will get a post all to itself!

Our Kiwi wheels, the classic Subaru Legacy!

33616510334_65b7778e83_o-1
A nice red onion. It went into a Moroccan lamb casserole that evening.

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “EDM 2017 Days 5-6

  1. Excellent sketching! I particularly like the oniuon. When you get a minute, ask Google to show you Luis Melendez’s bodegones paintings. He is an 18th century Spanish master of still life. Great tonal modelling and wonderfully naturalistic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Never realized how cool it is to draw the inside of an onion. I will be painting it today and ca.me up with this awesome quote. Keep your body healthy

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s