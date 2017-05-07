I’ve been meaning to draw our house here for some time and today’s prompt (‘something architectural’) was the perfect opportunity. This is a weatherboard and tin-roof house, with no central heating and no double glazing – these Kiwis are made of strong stuff. It’s starting to get chilly in the mornings now and I’m quite looking forward to returning to an insulated life when we move back to the UK!
6 thoughts on “Our house (EDM Day 7)”
Very pretty sketch. Do people in new zealand only use a fire place for heat in winters?
Most modern houses have heating built in but many older ones don’t. We’ve got some portable heaters to make it warmer in the winter!
This is a revelation: now I know what your house there looks like, what your special number plate car looks like, and what went into your lamb casserole last night!!! Your talent to capture the object is photographic, yet much more vivid! Xxxxx
I love your art. ^_^
I keep on being impressed!!!
Awesome job Tab!
Fond memories of a wonderful two weeks! Well captured.
