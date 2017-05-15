EDM 2017 Days 12-15

These prompts were a bit looser, allowing more creative licence! I chose some unusual specimens for inspiration. Time was short these past few days, so I worked a bit faster.

 

A knee joint model on my bookshelf

 

 

New Zealand tree fern

 

Simnel cake

 

My sports watch, tells me how fast I swim/bike/run!
2 thoughts on “EDM 2017 Days 12-15

  1. Very impressive even if they were done quickly. Glad to see, like your old man, you have weird objects on your bookshelf. Let’s FT soon. Have a good Christian Aid week!

