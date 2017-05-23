EDM 2017 Days 20-22

I enjoyed a great weekend on Waiheke Island with friends. Not much sketching, but I did manage a quick drawing of a Bird of Paradise plant for the day 20 topic.



I really miss our tandem bicycle, which we have left in the UK. I can’t wait to ride it again!

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “EDM 2017 Days 20-22

  2. I love your daily sketches! They really convey the gist of daily sketching because are so very everyday and personal at the same time. Your feet in tights were a sweet idea! I will direct my students to your website so that they can see for themselves how much fun they could have if they sketched more often 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  3. A kindred soul … I can never bring myself to admit that I have enough pens, or to ever throw one out—Spouse says I’m a penaholic. (Perhaps I should become a penitent and do penance?)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s