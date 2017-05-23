I enjoyed a great weekend on Waiheke Island with friends. Not much sketching, but I did manage a quick drawing of a Bird of Paradise plant for the day 20 topic.
I really miss our tandem bicycle, which we have left in the UK. I can’t wait to ride it again!
7 thoughts on “EDM 2017 Days 20-22”
I particularly like the pens. You have managed to create a sense of depth to the ‘still life’.
I love your daily sketches! They really convey the gist of daily sketching because are so very everyday and personal at the same time. Your feet in tights were a sweet idea! I will direct my students to your website so that they can see for themselves how much fun they could have if they sketched more often 🙂
Thank you! The daily sketching is a challenge but I always find I improve in some way over the month.
A kindred soul … I can never bring myself to admit that I have enough pens, or to ever throw one out—Spouse says I’m a penaholic. (Perhaps I should become a penitent and do penance?)
Haha! I tell myself there are worse vices…
Love your Bird of Paradise!
the birds of paradise, havent seen them in a long time. those are lovely sketches by the way 🙂
